Centre not cooperating on Upper Krishna project, neighbouring states blocking works: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said the Congress government in the state had accorded top priority to projects under the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited and sanctioned major funds after assuming office.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 19:32 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 19:32 IST
