45-year-old man arrested for murdering his friend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case of a mutilated body found next to a pile of garbage in North Bengaluru’s Srirampura.
The Srirampura police arrested Vittal R alias Pandu for allegedly murdering his friend Dilip over a financial scuffle. Dilip’s body was found in a site belonging to the railway department three days after the murder, according to the police.
On May 1, while on patrol duty, Hoysala cops found a decomposed body, which appeared to be that of a man in his 30s, in a pile of garbage. Despite their enquiries, police could not ascertain the identity, and no missing person complaint had been filed.
However, the postmortem report revealed multiple stab wounds to the body and a smashed head. The police initiated a murder case and launched a probe. The suspect, identified as Vittal, was apprehended after police gathered evidence from CCTV footage in the area and conducted other technical analyses. The police reported that Vittal confessed to murdering Dilip.
According to the police, Vittal and Dilip had been long-time friends. Recently, Vittal lent Rs 20,000 to Dilip, expecting it to be repaid soon; however, Dilip consistently evaded the subject.
In April, after Dilip allegedly verbally abused Vittal for asking for the money back, an enraged Vittal decided to eliminate Dilip. He asked him to meet near a dump yard on the railway department’s property. When Dilip arrived, Vittal allegedly threw chilli powder in his face and stabbed him in the neck, stomach, shoulders, and back. As Dilip collapsed, Vittal allegedly smashed his head to conceal his identity.
Published 12 May 2024, 03:00 IST