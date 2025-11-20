<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s bad roads have allegedly claimed another life. </p><p>A 46-year-old woman riding pillion on a friend's two-wheeler fell off and was run over by a truck in Hulimavu, South Bengaluru, on Thursday evening, according to traffic police. </p><p>Shantamma (46) was returning home with her colleague Nizam around 4.30 pm when he lost control while navigating a badly damaged stretch of road. She fell off the two-wheeler, and a speeding truck coming from behind ran her over, killing her on the spot, a traffic police officer said. </p>.Bengaluru robbery: Suspects changed vehicles after heist, claims Home Minister.<p>The Hulimavu traffic police have registered a case of death by negligence and detained the truck driver, identified as Venkatesh, for further investigation. </p><p>Shantamma, a native of Gokak, Belagavi district, lived with her son in Kammanahalli and worked as a housekeeper at an apartment complex, police added. </p><p>Despite civic authorities claiming to have filled most of the city's potholes at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, police said the stretch where the accident occurred remained badly damaged and covered with loose gravel. </p><p>The deadline for completing the work — initially set for October 31 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — was later revised to November 10. </p><p>Citizens have raised concerns over the poor quality of the road fix, pointing out that potholes have resurfaced on many roads.</p>