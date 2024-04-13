47 children forced into begging rescued; 6 less than a year old 

Bengaluru: In a joint operation, the city police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials rescued 47 children forced into begging. Six of the children are aged less than a year and 12 between ages one and three.
At 6.30 am on Friday, officials from the Women Protection Wing (WPW) and Special Inquiry Branch of the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) joined forces with policemen from the Pulakeshinagar sub-division and rescued the minors. The children were found begging near the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Masjid in Pulakeshinagar.
The officials also detained 36 women accused of pushing the children into begging.
"The rescued children have been handed over to the CWC for counselling and rehabilitation,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said. "They are conducting a detailed investigation, verifying the background of the rescued children, and questioning the detained women. Based on the violations, cases will be registered under the Juvenile Justice Act."
Police said six children between three and six years, 16 between six and 10 years, and seven over 10 years were rescued. In all, the officials rescued 19 boys and 28 girls.
(Published 12 April 2024, 21:19 IST)