<p>Bengaluru: A total of 48 flights were delayed at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Monday morning. </p><p>The delays mainly took place between 4:14 am and 10:30 am. Of the 48, two were international flights, and the rest were domestic. </p><p>The airport has seen similar flight delays since early November. </p>.<p>Both the north and south runways of the KIA are equipped with CAT III-B system, which is designed to provide support during low-visibility conditions. It provides accurate lateral and vertical guidance to pilots, ensuring a safe and aligned touchdown.</p><p>Despite this, flight operations at the airport remain impacted due to low visibility during the winter months, especially during the early morning hours.</p><p>Additionally, four flights to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>have also been cancelled. The cancellations have been attributed to extreme weather conditions in Delhi and consequent flight rotation.</p>