517 marshals to stay: BBMP to go transparent with recruiting process  

<p>Bengaluru: Faced with a staff shortage, the BBMP has decided to retain around 517 marshals for various civic activities, ranging from solid waste management to lake supervision and property tax collection.</p>.<p>Instead of following the existing recruitment process, the civic body plans to issue tenders to select an agency that will provide the marshals.</p>.<p>For the past seven years, the BBMP has relied on the Karnataka Ex-servicemen Society to supply either former servicemen or personnel from the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Starting next year, the BBMP will adopt a more transparent approach by floating tenders.</p>.<p>Of the 517 marshals, 34 serve in supervisory roles, while the rest are deployed across wards, landfills, waste processing plants, and markets. On average, each marshal earns a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, with the BBMP spending Rs 19.65 crore annually to retain their services.</p>.<p>Initially, the marshals were recruited solely for solid waste management tasks, particularly to improve waste segregation, eliminate blackspots, and fine those dumping garbage in public spaces. Over time, their responsibilities expanded to include activities like Swachh Survekshan, attendance tracking for auto tippers, and revenue collection.</p>.<p>Last year, former councillor NR Ramesh urged the BBMP to discontinue the use of marshals, arguing that almost every department was utilising their services, which deviated from their core duties. He also claimed that waste segregation had not improved and blackspots remained.</p>.<p>However, BBMP officials argue that marshals are essential due to the shortage of staff. “There is a demand from nearly every zone and department for their services. Besides, they earn just Rs 25,000 a month. Although attrition is high, many marshals view this as a form of social service,” said a senior BBMP official.</p>.<p>The BBMP has also appointed retired Colonel Rajbir Singh, formerly chief officer at Indira Canteens, to oversee the marshals. He will be part of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. The board has set his salary at Rs 1.25 lakh per month, along with a monthly vehicle allowance of Rs 10,000.</p>