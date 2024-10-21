Home
517 marshals to stay: BBMP to go transparent with recruiting process  

Instead of following the existing recruitment process, the civic body plans to issue tenders to select an agency that will provide the marshals.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 21:48 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 21:48 IST
