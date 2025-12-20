<p>Bengaluru: The Nemmadi Centre for Palliative Care, a free-of-cost facility with 55 beds for terminally ill patients, will be inaugurated on Sunday. The centre is a collaborative initiative of the Sukruthi Charitable Trust and Rotary Bangalore Midtown, and is located near Nelamangala.</p><p>An investment of Rs 20 crore has gone into establishing the centre, which will operate without a billing counter. It will offer integrated palliative care services and provide support to patients’ families through counselling and bereavement care.</p>.BMRCL officials inspect Pink Line stretches to speed up Metro works.<p>“A cornerstone of the project was the generous donation of land by former MLC E Krishnappa, which made the centre possible,” said Palani Loganathan.</p>.<p>The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Madhusudan Sai, founder of the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission. He will be joined by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao; Member of Parliament Dr CN Manjunath, who is also chief medical advisor to Nemmadi; along with other senior government officials and healthcare leaders.</p>