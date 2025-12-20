Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

55-bed free facility for palliative care to open near Bengaluru Nelamangala

“A cornerstone of the project was the generous donation of land by former MLC E Krishnappa, which made the centre possible,” said Palani Loganathan.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 00:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 00:46 IST
Bengaluru newsNelamangalaPalliative care

Follow us on :

Follow Us