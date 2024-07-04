70,000 property tax defaulters make use of BBMP's OTS scheme

Bengaluru: As many as 70,000 property tax defaulters have made use of the BBMP’s one-time settlement scheme that fully waives off bank interest while reducing the penalty amount by half. The civic body, which has set July-end as the deadline, says about 3.25 lakh defaulters are yet to make use of the opportunity.
Last month, Dy CM DK Shivakumar said the civic body will not be extending the deadline as it had given ample time to pay the arrears.
While providing relief to the property tax defaulters, the BBMP had estimated it would mop up a revenue of Rs 733 crore but the civic body is far from achieving the target.
“We will start tax collection drive once the deadline is over. Defaulters must pay in order to avoid inconvenience,” a senior revenue officer of the BBMP said.
Under the BBMP Act, the civic body can seize and auction the properties that do not pay the tax even after serving many notices.
In 2024-25, the BBMP has estimated revenue of Rs 5,210 crore from property tax collection. So far, it has collected Rs 1,645 crore, which is about 31% of the target. As the Lok Sabha elections are over, the civic body expects the revenue to go up as tax inspectors are free from any other responsibilities.
As per the data, the BBMP has started collecting about Rs 25 crore a day in the last one week as against the target of Rs 12.96 crore.
Published 03 July 2024, 21:43 IST