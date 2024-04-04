A relic of the past: Heritage hospital building still stands in Bengaluru

The building is interesting also for some construction techniques. Lester Silveira, an architect working with INTACH, Bengaluru chapter, has been studying the heritage building for some months. “We see early examples of concrete in the construction here,” he explains. “For instance, the thin cement concrete overhangs over the windows which, up until then, were usually made in stone. In some other places in the building, slabs were cast using minimal reinforcement. These are in accordance with the construction technology of the time period of the building.”