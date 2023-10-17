AAP campaigns for Mekedatu project in Bengaluru

Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a public awareness and signature campaign in the city on Monday to demand a permanent solution to Bengaluru’s water crisis.
Gathering on Church Street near MG Road on Monday morning, party workers and AAP state vice-president Mohan Dasari collected signatures on printed postcards from passersby.
Through the campaign, they demanded that the Mekedatu dam project be implemented soon and for the state government to work towards the rejuvenation and conservation of waterbodies in Bengaluru.
Postcards to PM, CM
Over the past 10 days, they have gathered at least 1 lakh signatures on individual postcards across the city’s constituencies in the first phase of their campaign, said Anil Nachappa, media representative of the party’s Bengaluru wing, who added that their goal is to reach 10 lakh signatures before they send the postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
“Party workers took up two constituencies per day to distribute these postcards and collect residents’ signatures. From today (Monday), we will begin a ward-level campaign where our karyakartas will also go door to door,” he said.
Dasari said a state legislature meeting should be convened immediately and a resolution should be taken that water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu in the wake of the drought.
AAP workers interact with citizens as part of an awareness campaign on Church Street on Monday.
Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh