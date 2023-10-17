AAP campaigns for Mekedatu project in Bengaluru

Postcards to PM, CM

Over the past 10 days, they have gathered at least 1 lakh signatures on individual postcards across the city’s constituencies in the first phase of their campaign, said Anil Nachappa, media representative of the party’s Bengaluru wing, who added that their goal is to reach 10 lakh signatures before they send the postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.