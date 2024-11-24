About 25% Hopcoms in Bengaluru have shut down

<p>Over the last ten years, close to 25% of the Hopcoms in the city have been shut down due to major infrastructure projects, such as the metro and numerous flyovers. While other establishments affected by these projects received compensation, the government did not provide alternative spaces for the Hopcoms that were demolished. </p><p>This issue, combined with reduced sales since the pandemic, has led to a gradual decline in the number of Hopcoms in the city.</p>.<p>“While there were close to 330 Hopcoms in the city a decade back, the numbers have now come down to about 250. The sales has also declined considerably. Though we sought government support in providing alternate land to establish Hopcoms that had been demolished citing various projects, there has not been any response in this regard,” said Devaraj N, Director, Bengaluru Horticulture Produce Growers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society. </p>.<p>Sources said that approximately 4-5 Hopcoms are shutting down annually.</p>.<p>Additionally, members of the cooperative society noted that about 300 workers in the sector have retired over the last three years, and none of them were replaced, complicating the daily operations.</p>.<p>Sources also mentioned that the finance department had not approved the appointment of new workers.</p>.<p>Another member of the society stated that the pandemic has dealt a significant blow to the Hopcoms, with sales having decreased considerably.</p>.<p>Senior officials from the Horticulture Department said that providing a space in the heart of the city was now difficult and they instead want to focus on reviving and modernising the existing Hopcoms by providing financial assistance.</p>.<p>“Upgrading and reviving the existing Hopcoms is the need of the hour and we are now focusing on that. We are also preparing a proposal to submit to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to seek their financial assistance to revive Hopcoms under the RIDF scheme,” said Krishnamurthy H M, managing director, Karnataka Horticulture Federation.</p>.<p>Hopcoms offers products at lower prices compared to the arbitrary market rates, ensuring transparency in their pricing.</p>