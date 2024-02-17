Accountant and techie killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An accountant and a techie, both riding pillion on two-wheelers, were killed in separate accidents in the northern part of the city recently, traffic police said.
On Tuesday night, Ashish G (27) a native of Kerala and an accountant in a construction company in Bengaluru, was killed after a private bus driver crashed into the back of the bike he was riding pillion on. The accident occurred on the Ballari service road, near the Vidyanagar Cross Road junction, around 8.15 pm.
The bike rider Bhubith, aged between 38 and 40 years according to the Chikkajala traffic police, sustained a leg fracture and is undergoing treatment. Ashish died on the way to the hospital. Chikkajala traffic police traced the bus driver, who was reportedly drunk driving, and detained him.
On Wednesday morning, Karan Agarwal (24), a techie in a software company and a native of Delhi, died in a road crash near the Devanahalli toll gate.
JB Nagar residents and friends Karan and Amarjit Singh were reportedly returning from Nandi Hills when Amarjit lost control of their rental scooter and crashed into the divider around 10.45 am.
Devanahalli traffic police noted that Karan died on the spot while Amarjit sustained a fracture on his right arm. They have booked Amarjit under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence).