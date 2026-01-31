Menu
bengaluru

Activist files complaint against NICE MD Ashok Kheny over alleged BMIC record destruction

The complaint, lodged with the Vidhana Soudha Police on Friday, names Kheny, NICE Director Shivkumar Kheny and former PWD Secretary Major CR Ramesh.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 00:40 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 00:40 IST
Bengaluru newsNICEBMICAshok Kheny

