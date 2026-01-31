<p>Bengaluru: Abraham T J , social activist and president of the Anti-Graft/Corruption & Environmental Forum, has filed a complaint against Ashok Kheny, Managing Director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), and others.</p><p>He alleges a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to destroy official records related to the Bengaluru–Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.</p><p>The complaint, lodged with the Vidhana Soudha Police on Friday, names Kheny, NICE Director Shivkumar Kheny and former PWD Secretary Major CR Ramesh.</p>.Antimicrobial resistance killing one Indian child every nine minutes: NIMHANS experts.<p>Abraham alleges that crucial documents previously acknowledged by the Special Lokayukta Court in 2012 have now been declared “not available” by the Public Works Department (PWD) in response to recent RTI queries.</p>.<p>The activist claims the “disappearance” of these records is a strategic move to suppress evidence of an illegal increase in land acquisition. The complaint states the land requirement was fraudulently hiked from 18,313 acres to 20,193 acres, allegedly resulting in an illicit gain of Rs 3,762 crore.</p>.<p>“The acts are a criminal conspiracy to erase incriminating records and screen the accused from punishment,” Abraham stated. He has sought an FIR under the BNS.</p>