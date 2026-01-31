Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru’s ‘white water’ revolution: How apartments are powering IT parks and data centres

Advanced greywater treatment with a public-private partnership is helping industries with water while reducing freshwater dependence.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 02:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 01:10 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSBwater scarcity

Follow us on :

Follow Us