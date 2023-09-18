After 2 years of good show, groundwater levels dip in Bengaluru

Poor rains have dealt a heavy blow to the groundwater levels in the city, which have been increasing significantly over the last two years. According to data accessed by DH from the Ground Water Directorate, the levels in August have gone down by an average of seven metres in four of the five taluks in Bengaluru Urban district, as compared to last year.
Bengaluru South is the worst hit, with a close to 13-metre fall in groundwater levels. While a 7-metre reduction was observed in Yelahanka, in Bengaluru North, it was close to two feet. Levels plunged by nine metres in Anekal Taluk. However, the levels improved in Bengaluru East. The data comes as a disappointment, especially since efforts by citizens, NGOs and authorities — combined with good rains — saw the city’s groundwater levels rising since 2020.
“There is definitely a dip owing to poor rains. However, since agricultural activities are low in Bengaluru, the levels have not plunged drastically. Also, the impact will be more evident over the next two to three months,” said Ramachandraiah, director of Ground Water Directorate.
Given that the poor rains have also resulted in a reduced availability of Cauvery water, a dip in groundwater levels could mean that Bengaluru may not have a fallback option if there is a crisis. The majority of the borewells in the city have already run dry.
BBMP officials said new borewells are either failing or providing low yield.
“We have been getting requests, especially from the 110 villages in the city’s periphery, to help with the drinking water issue. Many of the borewells have run dry and the areas are yet to get Cauvery water connections. Though we tried to dig a few borewells, either they are failing or the yield is low,” a senior BBMP official from the Mahadevapura zone said.
Experts noted that there is an immediate need to prevent illegal borewell digging as this could result in a further dip in groundwater levels. “The authorities should implement the rules and prevent exploitation of groundwater. Illegal borewell digging is rampant across the city and this needs to be monitored,” said V Ramprasad, co-founder and convener of Friends of Lakes (FOL).
He recommended that the city start using treated water for non-potable purposes. “We should promote the use of treated water for construction, horticulture, and all other non-potable purposes. This is the way ahead,” Ramprasad said.