After tanker takeover in Bengaluru, RWS’ apocalyptic email  

Bengaluru: After the government announced taking over private tankers, the city’s apartment complexes are bracing for an acute water shortage.
A screenshot of an email from the residents’ welfare society (RWS) on X, formerly Twitter, highlighted the news of the government’s takeover, adding: “As a result of this unprecedented action, our water sumps have depleted, and we currently have no water in them.”
The email, which DH accessed, goes on to say: “We only have water stored in the overhead tanks, which may not last very long. At the most, water supply will be available for the next one hour. Once the overhead tanks run out of water, there will be no further water supply available to us.”
Residents of other apartments, especially in the city outskirts, are sharing similar apocalyptic emails from their respective societies.
Last week, DH reported on apartment complexes hiking maintenance charges due to acute water shortage.
(Published 04 March 2024, 22:05 IST)