After the rains, now foggy mornings stump Bengalureans

<p>Bengaluru: Weather mysteries continue to surprise Bengalureans with the city now getting chillier after two weeks of non-stop heavy rains. </p><p>At 5.30 pm on Sunday, all three IMD observatories in Bengaluru recorded a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed to clear skies after the rains stopped. </p><p>The maximum temperature was 27.7°C in Bengaluru city, 27.6°C at HAL airport and 28.6°C at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), compared with the normal of 28.3°C, 28.2°C and 29.2°C, respectively. </p><p>The minimum temperature was 19.4°C in Bengaluru city, 18°C at HAL airport and 18.5°C at KIA, compared with the normal of 19.8°C, 19.3°C and 18.9°C, respectively, IMD data shows. </p><p>The drop in temperatures is resulting in foggy/misty conditions in the early morning hours. Photos and videos shared on social media show intense fog in many parts of the city. </p><p>Dr N Puviarasan, Scientist 'F' and head of the meteorological centre at IMD Bengaluru, explained that the cold weather is due to clear sky formation after the rains in the past weeks. </p><p>"Clear sky in Bengaluru allows the northerly winds to enter the city's atmosphere. Since winter has already begun in North India, the winds are affecting Bengaluru's weather by significantly reducing the temperature here," he told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>However, he noted that cloud formation will occur in the next two days, leading to light to moderate showers in a few places in Bengaluru, parts of South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. The lowered temperature is likely to be affected by a circulation from East to West in South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka, with mild increase in temperature, he added. </p><p>According to the met department, Bengaluru and its neighbourhood will have a party cloudy sky with dry weather for the next two days. There will be fog/mist during early morning hours in some areas. And maximum and minimum temperatures will be 29°C and 19°C, respectively.</p>