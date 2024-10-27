Home
After the rains, now foggy mornings stump Bengalureans

The drop in temperatures is resulting in foggy/misty conditions in the early morning hours. Photos and videos shared on social media show intense fog in many parts of the city.
Shradha Triveni
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 16:37 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 16:37 IST
