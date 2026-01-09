Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Bengaluru Tennis Open: Pedro Martínez lives up to his top billing

Pedro will square off against sixth seed Kazakh Timofey Skatov, who made a strong case for the marquee clash with a straight set victory over second seed Frenchman Harold Mayot 6-4, 6-3.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 16:59 IST
Sports NewsBengaluru newsTennis

Follow us on :

Follow Us