After Trevor Noah, Nishant Suri cancels comedy show in Bengaluru

Weeks after stand-up comedian Trevor Noah cancelled his live show in Bengaluru, Indian stand-up comedian Nishant Suri also cancelled his shows in the city. Though the reasons for the artists to cancel their shows are different, it is concerning for the audience.
Upon cancelling his show, Nishant Suri shared a post on his Instagram explaining the reason behind his decison.
Nishant wrote that he was forced to cancel the show since the organisers did not process the money and sent him forged screenshot of the payment.
"I'm already in Bangalore, and this is the last thing I wanted to do because its completely unfair to the people who have bought the tickets," he added in his post.
He also mentioned the name of the organisers who have previously done this with other artistes too.
"However, I have no other option, as the organizers- @theentfactory, already owe other comics tens of lakhs, and have court cases being filed against them."
"I waited until the last moment, but they have now ghosted me and have stopped picking up calls and replying to my messages," he added.
Nishant expressed his apologies to the people who bought the tickets for his show.
Many users showed their disappointment in the comments section. "I'm so sorry to hear about it. Organisers who don't have prior experience just want big names but aren't willing to pay an artist's dues," wrote one user.
Another user commented, "What is with Bangalore and comedians."
Earlier, Trevor Noah had cancelled his shows in Bengaluru due to "technical issues". Following the cancellation, Trevor also took it on his social media account and wrote, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows."