Alok Sahay appointed new director (O&M) for Namma Metro

<p>Alok Sahay, a 1991-batch Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer, has been appointed the Director of Operations and Maintenance at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), two officials in the know said. </p>.<p>On December 5, the Railway Board approved his deputation to the BMRCL up to his superannuation (July 31, 2028) or until further orders. </p>.Namma Metro Pink Line prototype rollout pushed to December 11.<p>Sahay will be relieved from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Bhubaneswar, where he is working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE). </p>.<p>NM Dhoke, the previous Director (O&M), superannuated in February. Sumit Bhatnagar, Director (Rolling Stock and Electrical), had been placed in concurrent charge since. </p>