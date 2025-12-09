Menu
Alok Sahay appointed new director (O&M) for Namma Metro

Sahay will be relieved from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Bhubaneswar, where he is working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE).
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 20:27 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 20:27 IST
