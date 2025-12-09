<p>Nights in Bengaluru are likely to get colder over the next few days, with the minimum temperature, which has remained close to 16 degrees Celsius over the last week, expected to drop to as low as 12 degrees Celsius over the next week.</p>.<p>India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cold wave for North and Central India in the next few days. While the temperature in Bengaluru may not go too low, it will still be below normal with foggy mornings. According IMD data, mean minimum temperature for Bengaluru in December is 16.4 degrees Celsius.</p>.'Brand' Virat Kohli turns new chapter in life; sells One8 to own stake in Bengaluru-based startup Agilitas .<p>On Sunday, Bengaluru's minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. "The temperature will hover between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius this week. However, after this week, normal winter temperature may prevail,” C S Patil from the IMD Bengaluru, told DH.</p>.<p>The last time Bengaluru's minimum temperature fell to 12 degrees Celsius in December was on December 11, 2016, the lowest since 2011 for December. "The chill is mostly due to Northeasterly winds, clear sky, dry winds and stable air," Patil said.</p>