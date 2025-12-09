Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru nights may get colder; mercury could drop to 12 degree Celcius

The last time Bengaluru's minimum temperature fell to 12 degrees Celsius in December was on December 11, 2016.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 20:49 IST
Karnataka NewscoldBenagluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us