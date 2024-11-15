Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Alert policemen prevent man from killing self in Bengaluru

The incident unfolded around 6:45 pm when a police sub-inspector and head constable from the Ashoknagar traffic police station, stationed at the junction, heard a commotion atop the flyover.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:35 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us