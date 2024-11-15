Alert policemen prevent man from killing self in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Police personnel stationed at Richmond Junction intervened swiftly to save a man allegedly attempting to take his life by jumping off a flyover on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The incident unfolded around 6:45 pm when a police sub-inspector and head constable from the Ashoknagar traffic police station, stationed at the junction, heard a commotion atop the flyover. The man, aged 37, had reportedly thrown his phone down from the flyover, which first caught the officers' attention, followed by the sound of a woman’s cry.</p>.<p>Sub-Inspector Harishkumar BM and Head Constable Lokesh DG quickly responded, with Lokesh racing to the flyover on his patrol bike, “Cobra”, to intervene. Meanwhile, Harishkumar alerted the Hoysala police patrol unit, who arrived and escorted the man and his family to the law and order police station, where he received counselling.</p>.Bengaluru: Quick-thinking cops save man from suicide attempt .<p>A senior officer said the man had been travelling in a car with his wife and her brother. Amid the evening’s slow-moving traffic, he was able to exit the vehicle and reach the edge of the flyover. “Some bystanders hesitated to intervene, suspecting him to be a thief who was fleeing with someone else’s phone,” said a senior officer from the station.</p>.<p>The man was said to be taking treatment at Nimhans for mental illness.</p>.<p>If you, or someone you know, are experiencing distress, please contact TeleManas helpline 14416 or AASRA at 9820466726.</p>