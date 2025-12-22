<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic accident on the city’s outskirts, a 32-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle skidded into an open pipeline pit in Nelamangala.</p>.<p>The victim, Tabrez, a resident of Islampura, had been battling for his life at NIMHANS for two days before succumbing to severe head injuries.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on December 17 near the Bajaj showroom in Subhash Nagar. Tabrez was navigating a stretch where a pit had been excavated for water pipeline work. According to the Nelamangala Traffic Police, the accident was triggered when Tabrez attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle.</p>.Road accidents kill 2 lakh a year in India; Karnataka ranks 10th, Mysuru 5th in state.<p>“The front wheel of the motorcycle slipped into the improperly closed pit. In a desperate attempt to regain control, the rider applied sudden brakes, causing the bike to skid violently. The victim fell heavily onto the asphalt,” the police stated.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Tabrez was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which significantly worsened the impact of the fall. The entire sequence of the accident was reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras.</p>.<p>Residents and commuters have expressed outrage, pointing to the negligence of the civic agencies involved. They alleged that the pit was left unmarked, without any barricades, reflective tape, or warning signs to alert motorists, especially during the night. A case of accident has been registered at the Nelamangala traffic police station in this regard.</p>