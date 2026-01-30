<p class="bodytext">A dawn-to-dusk music festival, titled ‘Smruthi’, this weekend honours the memory of the well-known Hindustani classical vocalist Arjunsa Nakod.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the 23rd edition of the festival, and is organised by Renuka Sangeeth Sabha.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The overnight concert celebrates Indian classical music through a rich and varied line-up. Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar from Dharwad will be conferred the Ganabhanu Pt Arjunsa Nakod Gourav Puraskar. He is performing at the festival.</p>.17th Bengaluru international film festival kicks off with call for cinema without borders.<p class="bodytext">Other highlights include a percussion trio featuring Yogesh Samsi (tabla), Patri Satishkumar (mridangam), and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam), a vocal recital by Pranamita Roy, and jugalbandi performances by Anirudh Aital and Shadaj Godkhindi, and by Ankush N Nayak with Sumanth Manjunath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Members of the Nakod family and other artistes will accompany the performers on the tabla, harmonium, and mridangam.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">January 31, 9.30 pm to February 1, 6.30 am, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, <br />J C Road. Entry free.</span></p>