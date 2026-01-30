Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Civic activists warn of clutter and safety risks as hoardings return to Bengaluru

Former corporator, Padmanabha Reddy, notes that roadside hoardings and banners were a necessity at a time when digital advertising and electronic media were not so advanced.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 00:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 00:22 IST
Bengaluru newsHoardingsAds

Follow us on :

Follow Us