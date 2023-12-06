All works will be completed before December 2024 at KG Layout, says govt

Belagavi: The state government assured the Assembly on Tuesday that basic infrastructure works at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout will be completed by December 2024.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said this in response to a question by Rajajinagar BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar. Reddy was responding on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru City Development.
"If there's anyone bringing disrepute to Kempegowda, it is the BDA," Kumar said.
"In 2017, people were allotted sites at the Kempegowda Layout. The rates were higher than private layouts. We're entering 2024 now. I went to a house-warming ceremony recently at the Layout. There was no water connection, drainage connection and road connectivity. When will the government provide basic infrastructure to people who want to build homes there?" Kumar asked.
Reddy said the Layout was notified in 2010 and 4,814 acres were identified. "The final notification was issued for 4,043 acres. After 28 acres were denotified, the final extent was 3,991 acres. Of this, 2,744 acres were awarded and 1,246 acres are due," he said.
Reddy said the 1,246 acres are spread across the Layout. "Landlords have filed cases. There are 225 writ petitions covering 554 acres. Revenue sites have come up on 310 acres. There are 175 acres under 'grant land' category and 193 acres are government lands such as water bodies," Reddy explained.
Out of 10 packages, work on seven is complete, Reddy said. "There are 252 km of roads coming up, of which 224 km are completed," he added.
Kumar pointed out that land in private layouts are allotted only after basic infrastructure is in place. "I wish the Speaker is allotted land in the Kempegowda Layout so that he understands the difficulty," he said. "In the Shivaram Karanth Layout, facilities are being provided because of Supreme Court monitoring," he said.
Reddy said all works at Kempegowda Layout will be completed by December 2024. "This is what the BDA has given in writing and I'm making this assurance based on that," he said.