Anekal municipal council member hacked to death

Bengaluru: A gang of three armed assailants fatally hacked a member of the Anekal Town Municipal Council on Wednesday night, police said.
Ravi (40), a resident of Bhadripura near Anekal, was at home when the assailants got him out on the pretext of holding a meeting around 8.30 pm.
As Ravi stepped out, he was ushered to a place a little away from his house and attacked with a knife, a senior police officer overseeing the investigation said. The murderous attack was briefly captured on a CCTV camera, the officer added.
The officer said that the suspects and the deceased were known to each other and were friends for a long time. Police suspect that the suspects had grown jealous of Ravi’s growing clout in the area and decided to eliminate him.
CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said that the suspects had been identified and a manhunt launched.
Published 25 July 2024, 23:26 IST