<p>Metro users in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> might soon have to shell out more as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Namma%20Metro">Namma Metro</a> ticket prices will increase in February, likely by up to 5 per cent. </p><p>This follows a proposal by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which has sparked concerns among daily commuters as this comes only a year after the massive increase in ticket prices. </p>.<p>The BMRCL had increased the fares after accepting the FFC's report in toto, whose recommendations are binding on it under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.<br><br><strong>What was the FCC recommendation?</strong></p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-from-february-2026-namma-metro-fares-to-rise-by-up-to-5-every-year-3723973">FCC report submitted to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd </a>(BMRCL) last year, fares of the public transport facility can be revised by up to 5 per cent annually, starting February 2026, <em>DH</em> had reported in September 2025. </p><p>The BMRCL had sought annual automatic fare revision based on a transparent formula to "improve its operating ratio on a continuous basis". Without this, it said, the net loss would stand at Rs 577 crore in 2029-30.</p><p><strong>Heat on passengers</strong> </p><p>This means passengers will face increased price regularly rather than a one-time revision over several years. This could prove costly for daily users, including office-goers and students. </p><p>In February 2025, the BMRCL introduced revised prices for the first time since 2017, resulting in ticket costs going up by even 71 per cent on a few routes. </p><p>This made Namma Metro the costliest metro system in India, something that angered passengers. </p><p>A possibility of another price hike now could mean people going back to buses and private transport, adding more traffic to the already congested roads of the city.</p>