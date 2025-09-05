<p>Bengaluru: Pa Chandrashekar Chadaga, Director of Taralabalu Library in RT Nagar, has appealed to the public and organisations to donate books.</p>.<p>The library, supported by the Lakshmi Narayan Chadaga Memorial Charitable Trust, Taralabalu Kendra and Shivarama Karanth Vedike, houses over 30,000 books in Kannada, English and Hindi, covering literature, personality development, spirituality, and other subjects. It also plans to digitise its collection.</p>.<p>Old textbooks will not be accepted. Those interested, may contact Chadaga on 9343766994.</p>