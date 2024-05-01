April scorcher: Bengaluru breaks heat records

No respite in May

With an average temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius, May in Bengaluru is generally considered to be cooler than April. However, the predictions by the IMD say that high temperatures will continue even in May. The city might, however, receive light to moderate rainfall for a couple of days starting May 5 and this might bring down the temperature marginally. After May 15, the temperatures may come down slightly, officials said.