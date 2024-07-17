Are influencers taking over Bengaluru's Church Street?

Madhan Joseph, manager with The Entertainment Store, thinks it is unfair to blame influencers in this situation. “There are many hotels, shops, and stores that get noticed because of influencers,” he says. He believes it’s a “mutually beneficial avenue” where stores get free advertising and an influencer gains followers. However, he admits that sometimes when in a hurry or out for an emergency, influencers stopping people can be irritating. “If you like it, say yes. If not, say no. It’s not like they force you to answer,” he says. The phenomenon hasn’t affected the store’s walk-in, Joseph adds.