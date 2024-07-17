Are influencers taking over Bengaluru's Church Street?

Church Street is now synonymous with influencers and overcrowded pavements. While some consider them a positive influence, others are calling them “a public disturbance”.
On social media recently, several netizens mentioned that they avoid visiting the Street as “anonymity is a privilege that they can’t afford” there anymore. Metrolife asked shop owners and a few regulars on the street about their presence.
Madhan Joseph, manager with The Entertainment Store, thinks it is unfair to blame influencers in this situation. “There are many hotels, shops, and stores that get noticed because of influencers,” he says. He believes it’s a “mutually beneficial avenue” where stores get free advertising and an influencer gains followers. However, he admits that sometimes when in a hurry or out for an emergency, influencers stopping people can be irritating. “If you like it, say yes. If not, say no. It’s not like they force you to answer,” he says. The phenomenon hasn’t affected the store’s walk-in, Joseph adds.
Karunakar, who manages Blossom Book Store, shares a similar opinion. “On weekends, the street gets so crowded that there’s barely space to walk. Doing interviews in such a congested space could get a little uncomfortable,” he says. Only a small number of people would avoid Church Street for this reason, he adds.
“Influencers don’t make people uncomfortable as they ask you in advance. They help boost businesses rather than hinder them,” says Yasir, a final-year student at the BMS College of Commerce and Management, who is a regular visitor at Church Street.
However, not everyone is in agreement. Jaspreet Kaur, an 18-year-old BBA student, believes guidelines need to issued for influencers shooting content in the public.
“Some people just get way too comfortable and tend to forget boundaries. One time, a group of boys claiming to be influencers asked me an obscene question. I was so uncomfortable,” she tells Metrolife.
Nilaxi, an influencer who works a city-based dating app, a meme-based dating app, says that Church Street, its extraverted crowd, and its eclectic culture appeal to influencers. “All the influencers I have met ask for permission, as consent is key. If you jump in when someone’s doing something and start asking questions, it can get intrusive. It’s about how you approach them,” she adds. However, the 27-year-old avoids the neighnourhood on most days. “I only come here to create content. I wouldn’t choose Church Street to meet friends,” she says.
Published 17 July 2024, 03:33 IST