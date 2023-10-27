Artiste duo create video series for Navaratri

An Indian classical singer and an Odissi dancer have come together to create a series of videos for Navaratri.
Through the nine videos, Paavani Bharadwaj, the singer, and Anushree Padmanabha, the dancer, have showcased the nine avatars of goddess Durga. The videos, posted on social media, are marked by vibrant costumes and picturesque settings.
For instance, in the first video, we see the duo draped in matching vermillion sarees. They are surrounded by lush greenery. Anushree embodies the grace of goddess Shailaputri with slow and measured movements, while Paavani sings and plays the tanpura. One of the most striking videos is the portrayal of goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar. In the video, the two perform in the courtyard of a temple. The muted tone of the temple’s carved pillars and floor starkly contrast their scarlet sarees. “All videos have been received well,” says Anushree.
The music is composed by Paavani herself and the verses are taken from shlokas. The ragas for the songs were picked according to the avatar of the goddess and the emotions she embodies in each incarnation.
To view the videos, visit @paavani_bharadwaj on Instagram