Artiste duo create video series for Navaratri

For instance, in the first video, we see the duo draped in matching vermillion sarees. They are surrounded by lush greenery. Anushree embodies the grace of goddess Shailaputri with slow and measured movements, while Paavani sings and plays the tanpura. One of the most striking videos is the portrayal of goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar. In the video, the two perform in the courtyard of a temple. The muted tone of the temple’s carved pillars and floor starkly contrast their scarlet sarees. “All videos have been received well,” says Anushree.