At Rs 1,700 cr, 134 roads to be white-topped in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the first and second phases of white-topping project are nearing completion, the BBMP has taken up fresh projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

A total 134 roads will be white-topped in the city. While BBMP’s project cell is responsible for white-topping 64-km of white-topping at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore, the road infrastructure cell of the civic body will be white-topping around 70 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore.