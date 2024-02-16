At Rs 1,700 cr, 134 roads to be white-topped in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the first and second phases of white-topping project are nearing completion, the BBMP has taken up fresh projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.
A total 134 roads will be white-topped in the city. While BBMP’s project cell is responsible for white-topping 64-km of white-topping at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore, the road infrastructure cell of the civic body will be white-topping around 70 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore.
While Rs 800 crore is provided by the state government, the BBMP has set aside Rs 900 crore from the excess property tax it aims to collect in the next three years for the white-topping project. I
t has earmarked another Rs 100 crore for asphalting roads in Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura. So far, the BBMP has white-topped 102 km of road in Bengaluru.
Cut-off box - Roads identified for white-topping Tannery Road Mosque Road DJ Halli Main Road Hennur 80 ft Main Road Nagawara Main Road CBI Road Dinnur Main Road V Nagenahalli Road Lower Agram Road MG Road Residency Road City Civil Court Road Thimmaiah Road Narayanpillai street MEI Road Malleshwaram 8th Main Road Jayanagar 22nd Cross Road SP Road Sarjapur Road (Jakkasandra to ORR) Jawahalal Nehur Road (Uttarahalli) 100 ft Ring Road (Jalahalli) Holiday Village Road Kodipalya Road Bull temple Road Gandhinagar Cluster roads Race Course Road West of Chord Road Attiguppe 14th Main Road Railway Parallel Road Pampa Mahakavi Road Chamrajpete 5th Main 7th cross and 2nd Main roads BTM Layout (29th Main and 80 feet Road) L&T Road (Ballari Road) Sahakaranagar 20th Cross Road Rajiv Gandhi Nagar railway parallel Road Jakkur Road Hennur Bagalur Road Cqal Road Sanjaynagar Main Road Sultanpalya Main Road 1st Main Anand Nagar Kensington Road Cubbon Road Palace Cross Road Ambedkar Veedhi KR Circle Main Guard Road from Cubbon Road Swami Vivekananda Road LR Nagar Main Road Palmgrove Road Bazaar Street Anepalya Main Road CV Raman Nagar roads Hennur Road Kammanahalli Road Nehru Road Govindapur Road (Veerannapalya) Netaji Road MM Road Shampura Road Lazer Road Sultan Road Chamrajpet 3rd Main 4th Main Sirsi Road Mahalakshmi layout (12th Main Road) 10th cross Rajajinagar Dr Rajkumar Road Loop Road from Ananda Rao circle Link Road from Sampige orad Platform Road Subedar Chatram Road 8th Main Malleshwaram Jeevaraj Alva Road Nagarbhavi Main Road 80ft Road Chandralayout Vijayanagar club Road Hosakerehalli Main Road 80ft Road (Vidyapeeta circle) Subram Chetty Road (Netkallappa circle) 10 Main Road (Bandi Mahakallamma temple Road) 50 ft Road (from Mount Joy Road) JC Road KH Road Uttarahalli Main Road Kanakapura Main Road 9th Main Road Subramanyapura Road Maruthinagar Main Road 1st Main Road (Wipro park junction) Ejipura Main Road Bagalur Main Road Jakkur Road Allalasandra Main Road HMT Road Amma Ashram Road Kengeri (Hoysala circle to Robin Theatre) Tunganagar Main Road Pattanagere Main Road ORR Road (Jalahalli cross to Laggere)