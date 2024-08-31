Bengaluru: Audiologist arrested after collecting hydro ganja package from Thailand

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old audiologist who allegedly tried to smuggle hydro ganja, a banned substance, from Thailand by India Post.
Officials from the CCB's anti-narcotics wing identified the suspect as Linina Suresh, a Kerala native living in southeastern Bengaluru’s Bellandur. Police said 570 grams of hydro ganja worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from her.
Police believe Linina had an accomplice, who placed the order and made the payment. Linina's job was to collect the package from the foreign post office. The accomplice is currently absconding, police said.
An informant is learnt to have tipped off the CCB about Linina visiting the post office to collect the contraband package. She was arrested as soon as she collected the package, according to the police.
A police officer close to the investigation explained to DH that hydro ganja is usually ordered through the dark web and collected by post, while payments are usually made in cryptocurrencies. In this case, however, the suspects did not access the dark web and placed the order directly via Google.
The CCB has booked the suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It will investigate if the suspects ordered hydro ganja from abroad in the past.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:18 IST