Bengaluru auto driver arrested for setting woman’s house on fire  

Bengaluru: The Sampigehalli police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning down a woman’s house after she spurned his wedding proposal.
The fire, which occurred on April 11 when no one was at home near Saraipalya in northeast Bengaluru, was initially suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Later, a fire report was filed at the Sampigehalli police station.
However, the woman grew suspicious about a distant relative, Arbaaz, who called her husband to let them know about the fire. She filed a complaint on April 22.
Launching a probe, the police nabbed Arbaaz, an autorickshaw driver who resides in Shivajinagar. They confirmed his hand in the crime while questioning him.
An investigator said that Arbaaz was pursuing the 29-year-old woman, pestering her to marry him. However, the woman, who is married with three children, kept dismissing him.
Enraged by the rejection, Arbaaz went to the woman’s house on the night of April 11. After confirming that no one was present, he doused the window with gasoline and put a match to it.
The complainant stated that the family was out shopping for Eid. Arbaaz called them and said, "Tera ghar jala diya, jaake dekho" (I have set your house on fire, go see for yourself).
An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc.), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation).