Bengaluru airport to promote Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport will set up reception desks and a photo booth to welcome delegates at the upcoming Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya.
The move comes as part of the airport’s collaboration with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in support of the 87th edition of the event, scheduled between December 18 and 20.
On Monday, Mahesh Joshi, chairman, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, met Hari Marar, MD and CEO of the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited, and HR Venkatraman, the head of corporate affairs, at the airport to discuss possible initiatives to promote Kannada and the art and culture of Karnataka.
The airport will also use digital media to display information about the event and, through on-ground activities, engage with passengers to promote Kannada.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:21 IST