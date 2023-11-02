Bengluru logs highest number of deaths due to speeding in 2022

Bengaluru recorded the highest number of deaths in 2022 due to speeding of vehicles among cities with a population of over a million in the country.
The IT city reported 711 deaths due to speeding, followed by Jaipur with 683 deaths. Delhi stood third with 648 deaths, as per the report 'Road accidents in India - 2022' prepared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The highest number of accidents on account of speeding was reported by Indore (4,338) followed by Bengaluru (3,528), while the least number of accidents was reported by Pune among cities with a million-plus population.
Both road accidents and fatalities have been increasing in Bengaluru in the last few years. In 2018, the city witnessed 686 road accident deaths while it was 772 in 2022, says the report.
In 2022, Bengaluru was in the fourth position with 3,822 accidents while it was in the fifth position with 3,213 accidents in 2021. Deaths due to road accidents also increased in Bengaluru as it witnessed 772 deaths in 2022 while it was 654 in 2021.
Chennai achieved the maximum reduction in the number of accident deaths, reporting 491 deaths in 2022 as compared to 998 deaths in 2021, followed by Ghaziabad and Ludhiana.
Two-wheelers were responsible for maximum road accident deaths in big cities. Delhi recorded the maximum deaths in the two-wheeler category (551) followed by Bengaluru (416) last year, while Jamshedpur reported the least number of deaths (11) among million-plus cities last year.