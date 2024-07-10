Bengaluru NGO boosting education in rural areas

Sapna’s team has been working in schools in Haliyal, Uttara Kannada, for over a decade. The NGO supports the local community by holding remedial classes in English and mathematics for school students, apart from upskilling women from the villages in the region. “While education is our flagship programme, we also train girls and women in skills like shawl- and quilt-making and running sugarcane bud nurseries. The objective is to help them be self-sufficient,” says Sapna, adding that they also link them to markets by helping them participate in exhibitions.