Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

IMF asks Pakistan to remove finance secretary from central bank's board

The global lender has further asked Islamabad to immediately fill two vacant positions of deputy governors at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 11:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 11:55 IST
World newsPakistanIMF

Follow us on :

Follow Us