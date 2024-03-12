B'luru water crisis: Demand for packaged water soars  

Bengaluru: While Bengaluru faces a water shortage, the demand for packaged water, particularly 20-litre cans, has spiked.
However, supermarkets across the city report no supply issues, with these cans readily available.
DH spoke to supermarket owners, who confirmed stable prices despite the crisis.
Bisleri remains around Rs 85 for a 20 litre can, while Aqua Sure and Bailey cost Rs 50 and Rs 80, respectively. Supermarkets source directly from company dealerships and maintain the Manufacturer's Recommended Price (MSRP).
An owner of a supermarket in Banaswadi said that he sells about 100 20 litre cans at Rs 40 each. “There has not been a shortage in supply because local dealers ensure that drinking water is filled and supplied, enabling us to address the demand,” he said.
Several supermarkets have acknowledged demand for packaged water, but point out that the demand is quite usual in summer and not solely because of the water crisis.
“With rising temperatures, the demand for packaged water also rises,” said Fresh Mart, a leading supermarket in Rajapalya, adding that water tankers continue supplying without interruption.
To manage water distribution and avoid wastage during the crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned non-essential uses of drinking water. This includes car washing, vehicle cleaning, gardening, construction, and recreational activities.
The recent order imposes a fine of Rs 5,000 on violators, who can be reported at the BWSSB helpline number 1916.
(Published 11 March 2024, 21:49 IST)