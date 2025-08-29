<p>Bengaluru: The number of women seeking cosmetic gynaecology treatments in Bengaluru is rising significantly. With an increase in awareness and accessibility to medical facilities, more women are seeking such treatments to enhance their confidence and improve their sexual life, say doctors.</p>.<p>According to gynaecologists, most women wish to take such treatments post childbirth. "After childbirth, the body changes and the muscles around the vaginal region loosen up as well. Owing to such changes, postpartum, the confidence among women is also low. Hence, we get the maximum number of cosmetology queries from new mothers," explained Dr Sowmya K N, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Vaginoplasty, which is most sought after, is done to tighten and rejuvenate the vagina. "We are seeing a steady rise in cosmetic gynecology, with women seeking it both for comfort after childbirth and for confidence in their intimate health. Procedures like labiaplasty, vaginoplasty and laser-based rejuvenation are in demand," said Dr Rajendra S Gujjalanavar, senior consultant and HOD-plastic surgery at a private hospital in Marathahalli.</p>.<p>He added that these procedures were not about vanity. For many women it was about improving quality of life and restoring self-confidence. "More women are now opening up to discuss these concerns," he added </p>.<p>Apart from vaginoplasty, the treatments that receive a large number of queries are hymenoplasty — reconstruction of the hymen for women who may wish to restore it after it has been broken due to intercourse, cycling, or horse riding, etc. — hoodectomy, where the clitoral hood is surgically shortened, and labiaplasty which improves the appearance of the labia. </p>.<p>These treatments require a surgical procedure and that comes with a few risks. "Like any other surgical procedure, these treatments also come with a risk of infection, unexpected blood clots and scarring. However, the procedure is not very painful," said Dr Jyoti Kala, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at a private hospital on Sarjapur Road.</p>.<p>A few also opt for non-surgical procedures which includes brightening the vaginal area through chemical peels and laser treatment.</p>.India on brink of health crisis: Padma awardee doctors warn.<p>However, doctors advise that the women should have realistic expectations and should be aware that with ageing and time, the impact of the treatment may reduce. While cosmetic gynaecology can provide improvement and satisfaction, it should be approached with realistic expectations, they cautioned.</p>.<p>"It is important for women to understand that while these procedures can give good results, the changes are not entirely permanent. The natural ageing process continues, so results may fade with time even if they last for several years or up to a decade. Equally important is managing expectations. Patients often come with a very clear picture of what they want, but surgically it may not always match perfectly," said Dr Jyoti Kala.</p>