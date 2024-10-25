Babusapalya building collapse: BBMP suspends another junior official, issues notice to zonal commissioner

<p>Bengaluru: Following the collapse of the under-construction apartment building in Babusapalya, the BBMP on Thursday suspended Ramesh, Assistant Engineer, who was holding additional charge as Executive Engineer (Projects-Central) as well as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Horamavu sub-division. </p>.<p>The civic body had suspended AEE Vinay K on Wednesday. It is noteworthy that both these engineers are junior-most in the BBMP's hierarchy. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, it is learnt that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued show-cause notices to Ramesh KN, Zonal Commissioner (Mahadevapura), and Dakshayini, Joint Commissioner of Mahadevapura Zone. While Ramesh is an IAS officer, Dakshayini is a KAS officer. </p>.<p>As per the BBMP's recent circular, the zonal commissioner is in charge of preventing unauthorised constructions in his or her jurisdiction. The show-cause notices indicate that civic the body has gone soft on the heads of the zone where the building collapsed, killing eight workers. </p>