Bangalore Development Authority clears encroachment on Civic Amenity site in AECS Layout

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday reclaimed nearly 8,000 sqft of encroached land on a Civic Amenity (CA) site in AECS Layout, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru East.</p>.<p>Officials said the recovered property is valued around Rs 25 crore, and several illegal structures that had come up on the site were demolished during the drive.</p>.Water adalat at AECS Layout.<p>Residents alleged that a group of individuals claiming to be office-bearers of the defunct AECS Layout Association had constructed unlawful buildings on the CA site and rented them out for commercial use. They said multiple complaints had been submitted to the BDA prior to the demolition.</p>