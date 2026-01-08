<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has digitised and introduced a unified petition-handling system to improve efficiency and ensure that public grievances are addressed in a timely manner.</p>.<p>In collaboration with India Post, the BDA has set up a Unified Tapal System under which every petition or grievance received is processed centrally and digitised.</p>.<p>Each petition will be acknowledged and recorded as an e-file on the e-office software before being forwarded to the officer concerned.</p>.<p>The move is expected to bring greater transparency in grievance redressal.</p>.<p>Sources said the earlier system, where petitions were physically sent directly to officials, often resulted in complaints being ignored. "There have been instances where files went missing or petitions were discarded or torn up," a source said.</p>.<p>Senior BDA officials said the new system would provide acknowledgements to complainants, while digitisation would ensure records are not lost.</p>.<p>"Before a petition reaches the official concerned, an e-file is created and there is no physical movement of files. Once the file is created, officials are required to respond, and progress will be tracked and monitored,” a senior official said.</p>.<p>The initiative is also expected to eliminate the role of middlemen who often exploit citizens.</p>.<p>"People will no longer need to approach brokers who promise to get work done for a fee. Once a grievance is raised, our officials will reach out directly. We have also started open-house meetings where citizens can meet officials without intermediaries,” another official said.</p>.<p>Most complaints received by the BDA relate to the allotment of alternative sites, grievances from residents of BDA-constructed apartments, and payments made towards the auction of corner and premium sites.</p>.<p>New SOP soon<br><br>To ensure timely redressal, the BDA is also preparing a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will set timelines for different categories of complaints.</p>.<p>Officials said this would help bring greater accountability.</p>.<p>“Not all complaints can be handled in the same manner. We need to categorise them and prescribe procedures accordingly. A new SOP is being prepared to ensure grievances are addressed within defined timelines,” a senior official said.</p>.<p><strong>How to reach BDA</strong></p>.<p>By post: BDA Head Office, Kumara Park West, T Chowdaiah Road, Bengaluru–560020.<br><br>Email: bda.helpline2025@gmail.com.<br><br>WhatsApp: 9483166622.<br><br>Social media: Raise a complaint and tag the official BDA handle on X (formerly Twitter).<br><br>In person: Submit a petition at one of the five unified tapal service counters at the BDA head office.</p>