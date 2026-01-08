Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority rolls out unified tapal system; all petitions to be digitised

In collaboration with India Post, the BDA has set up a Unified Tapal System under which every petition or grievance received is processed centrally and digitised.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDABangalore Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us