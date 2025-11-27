Bangalore Development Authority to empanel law firms as legal cases stall projects  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plans to appoint five law firms to fight thousands of pending legal cases in various courts.</p>.<p>Nearly 5,000 cases are pending, stalling BDA projects and layout development, sources said. </p>.<p>“In many cases, layout development and road formation are delayed due to ongoing land acquisition disputes, and farmers would have gone to court. It is important to expedite and resolve such legal battles quickly so that the layouts can be completed,” a senior BDA legal official said.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar recently met BDA officials regarding the backlog.</p>.<p>The BDA now plans to appoint a law firm for each zone — North, East, West, South and Central — to expedite these cases. According to a public notice, the firms will handle complex land acquisition and property disputes.</p>.<p>Currently, the BDA employs about 80 advocates — 40 for high court cases and 40 for other courts.</p>.<p>A BDA engineering official said court cases have stalled work in several layouts. "We faced similar issues in the Arkavathy and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layouts. Land disputes have delayed connecting roads for years after allotment," the official said.</p>.<p>Of 4,043 acres in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, about 1,064 acres are under litigation, halting development.</p>.<p>Site allottees said the ongoing litigations force them to take long detours to reach their sites. "There are no connecting roads and even water and power lines must be rerouted, making house construction difficult," said a site owner at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.</p>.<p>Many cases involve land acquisition, while others concern encroachment. "BDA properties are high value, so encroachments are frequent. We cannot act until court stay orders are lifted," another official said.</p>