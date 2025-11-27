Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to empanel law firms as legal cases stall projects  

Nearly 5,000 cases are pending, stalling BDA projects and layout development, sources said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 22:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us