<p>Bangalore Hospice Trust, Karunashraya, in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has established the Karunashraya–MAHE Centre of Excellence for Advance Care Planning (ACP).</p>.<p>The centre will focus on advocacy, research and training in Advance Care Planning, with activities based at Karunashraya in Bengaluru and MAHE in Manipal.</p>.<p>Advance Care Planning is a structured, person-centered process that enables individuals to reflect on their values, express healthcare preferences, appoint surrogate decision makers and document future care choices.</p>.<p>According to Karunashraya, ACP helps ensure that medical decisions align with patients’ wishes, strengthens communication among patients, families and healthcare teams, and supports dignified, goal-concordant care across the illness trajectory.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>The centre aims to integrate Advance Care Planning into oncology, nephrology, critical care, geriatrics, palliative care and community health services.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, Karunashraya will also launch a dedicated Advance Medical Directive (Living Will) Clinic. The clinic will operate every Saturday from 10 am to 12 noon.</p>.<p>Those seeking further information or wishing to book an appointment may email advancedirective@karunashraya.org or call 080-42685666 or 9886036567.</p>