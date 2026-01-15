Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Hospice Trust opens Centre of Excellence for Advance Care Planning

The centre aims to integrate Advance Care Planning into oncology, nephrology, critical care, geriatrics, palliative care and community health services.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 21:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 21:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us