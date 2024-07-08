Bengaluru: Bank of Baroda branch, post office in PUB shut over Rs 20 crore dues

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) locked down the Bank of Baroda and the post office located on the ground floor of the Public Utility Building on MG Road for failing to pay up the rent.
According to a statement by the civic body, the rent for the premises occupied by the Bank of Baroda was revised back in 2011. However, the tenant continued to pay the old rent till December 2022 and stopped paying it after that. The dues, along with the interest, have now increased to Rs 17.5 crore.
On the other hand, the MG Road branch of the post office has not paid the revised rent since 2006 even after the civic body served multiple notices. The dues have now gone up to Rs 2.3 crore.
Officials from the BBMP's East Zone conducted the closure operations at 6.45 am on Saturday.
Published 07 July 2024, 23:16 IST