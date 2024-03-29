Bannerghatta park gets 6 baboons from Singapore

Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park imported two male and four female Hamadryas baboon (Papio Hamadryas) from the Singapore Zoological Gardens.
The primates are native to the Horn of Africa region along with parts of the Arabian Peninsula. The state Animal Husbandry Department has issued guidelines to quarantine the imported animals for over a month before shifting them to the zoo.
The initiative is part of an animal exchange programme, approved by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.
(Published 28 March 2024, 20:20 IST)