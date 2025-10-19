<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of harassment and blackmail, a 19-year-old student died by suicide at her home in Bagalur, Northeast Bengaluru, on Friday. </p>.<p>The deceased, Sana Parveen, was a second-year BBA student at a private college and stayed with three friends at Bidarahalli. </p>.<p>Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her senior Refaas, a native of Thrissur, Kerala. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The victim’s father, a civil contractor from Madikeri, alleged in a police complaint that she had told them about the senior harassing her. The senior, who had graduated from the same college, allegedly tortured and blackmailed her. </p>.'Shameful reflection of our society': Bengaluru students protest crimes against women, demand accountability.<p class="bodytext">Parveen had complained to the college faculty, who are said to have summoned Refaas and warned him to stay away from her. However, he continued blackmailing her. Unable to bear it, Parveen ended her life by hanging in a room. However, police found no suicide note. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The suspect is currently absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">(If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.)</p>