BBMP allocates Rs 35 crore for works in 13 lakes across Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: The BBMP has allocated Rs 35 crore for development works in 13 lakes across the city.
A portion of the budget is earmarked for the procurement of a robo cleaner and a jal dost, commonly used for weed removal.
Some of the lakes are Kundalahall (Rs 5 cr), Vengaiahna kere (Rs 4 cr), Kaggadasapura (Rs 4 cr), Jakkur (Rs 2 cr), Hosakerehalli (Rs 3 cr), Handralli lake in RR Nagar (Rs 2.4 cr), Gandhinagar Hoskere (Rs 4 cr), Chikka Kammanahalli lake (Rs 1.5 cr), Yediyur (Rs 50 lakh), and Kogilu (Rs 1.45 cr).
The BBMP, which funds these works, primarily raises revenue through property tax collection. Development works are already on in some of the mentioned lakes, which the state government is funding.
The civic body has also set aside Rs 38.50 crore for the maintenance of approximately 170 lakes. Improvement works such as pathway repairs, construction of security rooms, toilet repairs, and sluice construction have also been included for some of these lakes.
A BBMP engineer noted that the money is primarily used for clearing blockages at the inlets and outlets of the lakes, a regular task that cannot be skipped.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:42 IST